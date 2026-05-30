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When reality trumps a model idea in Bengaluru

The project, holding much promise, is yet to be completed, but it is already suffering from multiple issues
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 22:07 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 22:07 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSpecialsPoint Blank

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