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When short-form content got a big screen

The occasion was the first edition of the Indian Scroll Festival (ISF) 2026. It aims to celebrate short-form content as an art form rather than a tool for engagement metrics.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 03:02 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 03:02 IST
BengalcontentKarnakata

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