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When the hailstorm hit Bengaluru's Church Street, a bookstore paid the price  

Proprietor Krishna said the store, which sees brisk business on Wednesdays, was inundated as hailstones piled up and blocked drainage.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 22:53 IST
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Nearly 5000 books were lost as floodwaters surged in and drains overflowed on Wednesday evening.

Nearly 5000 books were lost as floodwaters surged in and drains overflowed on Wednesday evening.

Credit: DH PHOTO 

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Published 29 April 2026, 22:53 IST
Bengaluru newsrainChurch Street

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