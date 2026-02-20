<p class="bodytext">Air taxis as a mobility solution in Bengaluru are still a work in progress. Two operators that once ran seat-sharing helicopters have temporarily paused services, while another player is targeting a launch only by 2029-2030. <span class="italic">Metrolife</span> takes stock of the work needed to make them a reality.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Helipad woes</p>.<p class="bodytext">Thumby Aviation operated an airport shuttle service between Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and Electronics City, Whitefield, and HAL Airport for two years, until the pandemic struck in 2020. The Kerala-based company ran at least two trips a day using its six-seater helicopters. It charged Rs 3,500-Rs 4,500 per seat and achieved an occupancy rate of 60%.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, the service could not be revived. Its CEO, Govind Nair, claims that after KIA’s expansion, their helipad became “sandwiched” between the old and new runways, making air taxi operations unviable. And while Bengaluru has over 90 rooftop helipads, current policies do not permit their use for transport. “Most are built for fire evacuation. But a recent exception in Delhi, where a single-engine helicopter was allowed to land <br />on a rooftop helipad for medical purposes, has given us hope. We plan to use that precedent to push for access for urban mobility,” Nair adds.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile, two or three times a month, industrialists and CXOs hire an entire helicopter from them for intra-city commutes at Rs 2.5 lakh each trip. This service is available between Jakkur Aerodrome and HAL Airport or Whitefield, where they land on a helipad located in a hospital.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Aircraft crunch</p>.<p class="bodytext">Blade India ran its pay-per-seat air taxi service in Bengaluru from December 2021 to January 2023. Priced at Rs 4,500 plus taxes, it cut commute time between KIA and HAL Airport from about an hour to 15-20 minutes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, both its Bengaluru and Mumbai operations are currently on pause, which the company attributes to the “unavailability of suitable aircraft”. They told Metrolife that India has around 250 helicopters, of which 60% are used for religious tourism or offshore oil and gas operations, leaving very few for civilian mobility. By comparison, New York City alone has a fleet of about 1,800 helicopters, they add.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Maharashtra-based company plans to resume its Bengaluru service in the “near term”, citing strong demand from business travellers and entrepreneurs who "value speed and productivity" during its earlier run. Across Bengaluru and Mumbai, it completed more than 2,500 flights, achieved 80% occupancy on its five-seater aircraft, and had 43% repeat customers. They added that shared air taxi models are already a success in global markets such as the US, Canada, and Europe.</p>.Bharat Taxi to enter Bengaluru only by year-end.<p class="bodytext">It has now signed MoUs with advanced air mobility manufacturers to explore introducing electric and hybrid-electric aircraft in India to address the shortage. Additionally, Hunch Mobility, the parent company of Blade India, has partnered with Sarla Aviation for future electric aircraft deployment.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ground testing</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sarla Aviation has partnered with Bangalore International Airport Limited to operate electric air taxis between KIA and Electronics City, with fares projected at Rs 1,700. In December, the team tested a half-scale prototype of its eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft at its Hosur facility, keeping it tethered to the ground.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Its founder and CTO Rakesh Gaonkar shared the results of the testing: the <br />propulsion system performed well under simulated hover conditions, the motor controllers and electronics remained stable, and the prototype generated enough lift to hover, take off, and carry its load. The Bengaluru startup is now fine-tuning the aircraft’s core systems, including “the powertrain, avionics, and flight control laws”. Next, it plans to test actual hovering, forward flight, and possibly full airborne cruising by the end of 2026.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It is also evaluating operations to Whitefield, HAL Airport, HSR Layout, Tumakuru, and Hosur, while working to re-certify existing rooftop helipads in the city for eVTOL use. “Each helipad is different. We are assessing structural feasibility, airspace regulations, and any modifications that might be needed,” Gaonkar says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Gaonkar says Dubai will lead in starting electric air taxis this year, but India, being a price-sensitive market, will take more time. “Our aircraft will carry six passengers plus a pilot, which is crucial to keep seat costs down,” he explains, adding their service may become a reality by 2029-2030.</p>