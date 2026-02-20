Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

When will Bengaluru air taxis take off?

It has now signed MoUs with advanced air mobility manufacturers to explore introducing electric and hybrid-electric aircraft in India to address the shortage.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 22:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 22:18 IST
India NewsBengaluruMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us