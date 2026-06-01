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'Where are the footpaths?': Netizens question GBA for asking people to walk short distances to help save the planet

An online campaign urging residents to walk short distances backfires as people demand civic authorities to first fix broken infrastructure.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 05:50 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 05:50 IST
Bengaluru newsFootpathwalkingGBA

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