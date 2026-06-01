<p>An initiative by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-bengaluru-authority">Greater Bengaluru Authority </a>(GBA) urging citizens to walk for short distances instead of taking an autorickshaw, in order to reduce pollution and remain physically fit, turned into a reality check when netizens pointed out that footpaths in the city are not walkable. </p><p>The GBA on Saturday put out a post on X with a video promoting "#1KmChallenge" with hashtags such as #WalkForClimate, #ClimateActionStartsWithYou and #GreenBengaluru. </p><p>"What if the solution to traffic, pollution, and poor health is just a few steps away? For distances under 1 km, many of us still choose an auto. But those short trips add up more emissions, more congestion, and fewer opportunities to stay active," the GBA said in the post, tagging Karnataka's CM-designate D K Shivakumar. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> civic authority urged citizens to ask themselves before booking an autorickshaw, "Can I walk this instead?"</p>.RCB skipper Rajat Patidar dedicates IPL trophy to Bengaluru stampede victims.<p>It also listed the benefits of walking for 10-min such as, reducing carbon footprint, improving health, easing traffic on streets and building a more walkable Bengaluru. </p>.<p>The plea, however, did not sit well with netizens, who quickly pointed out the bad condition of footpaths across the city. </p><p>"There isn’t a 100m proper walkway in Bangalore. Either littered, encroached or broken. Many times non existent. Before asking people to use pathways repair it make it functional (sic)," wrote a user. </p><p>"Very good initiative. Can you make sure footpaths are everywhere without garbage, parking, restaurants and hawkers," wrote another. </p><p>Several users shared pictures of battered or dirty footpaths in their areas, urging GBA to fix them first. </p><p>"Great initiative. Would love to walk. Could you please fix the footpath in my area - Hagadur main road and Immadihalli main road. There are 10 massive potholes in a 1 km stretch. This is 130m from a preschool. The risk to kids and adults is obvious," commented another user. </p>.<p><strong>'Impose penalties' </strong></p><p>Many city residents called for immediate, severe penalties against traffic violators. "Impound and cancel licenses of any vehicles that come onto footpaths," said one responder, targeting the common city hazard of two-wheelers riding on pavements to escape traffic jams.</p><p>He demanded structural and cultural shifts, asking authorities to "enable right-of-way to pedestrians like in Dubai and other countries" and to strictly maintain "clear zebra crossings."</p><p>In a cynical take on the city's current state, the responder challenged the authorities to "publicise a map list of 1km footpaths and roads in Bangalore that are walking-friendly."</p>