Where vibrance and serenity meet: A Tibetan settlement 

One can visit Bylakuppe at any time of the year. However, the best time to visit the monastery is during the Tibetan New Year (Losar), celebrated with much fanfare in February or March. This festival is a significant event in the Tibetan calendar, marking the beginning of a new year and a time for renewal and reflection. During that time, the monastery hosts traditional colourful Lama dances and giant thangkas, Tibetan silk paintings with embroidery depicting Buddhist symbols.