'Where’s the result?' Krishna Byre Gowda fumes at poor animal birth control implementation in Bengaluru

<p>The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) plans to double its annual stray dog sterilisation capacity from 45,000 to 90,000, as part of a three-year roadmap to achieve 100% animal birth control (ABC) coverage across the city.</p><p>Reviewing the city’s animal welfare programme on Tuesday, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to tackle street dogs.</p><p>He also sharply criticised officials from the Animal Husbandry Department over inefficiencies and discrepancies in the implementation of the long-running ABC programme.</p>.Dog bite surge calls for fresh audit.<p>“As per records, around 8.8 lakh dogs have been sterilised and nearly Rs 42 crore has been spent in the last four years.</p><p>“However, the dog population has not come down. Where is the result?” the Minister questioned officials.</p><p>“The problem persists for the last 20 years, whereas money is being spent every year. Five private agencies are running the show and the same set of officers continue without delivering any work to show,” he said.</p><p><strong>Officer asked to leave </strong></p><p>Visibly angry, the Minister instructed GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao to relieve an officer who came to the meeting without the required data.</p><p>Noting that the current pace of implementation will take another 20 years to reduce the dog population, Gowda instructed officials to expand sterilisation infrastructure, rope in more implementing agencies, appoint additional veterinarians on contract and invite experienced organisations from across Karnataka and the country to participate in the programme.</p><p>Tuesday’s review marked one of the first dedicated meetings convened to assess <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>’s stray dog management programme since the formation of the GBA. </p><p>No Minister in the past had held an exclusive meeting to tackle the stray dog problem even though the city is reporting a surge in dog-bite cases. In the last six months, Bengaluru reported over 18,000 dog bite cases.</p>