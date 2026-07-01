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'Where’s the result?' Krishna Byre Gowda fumes at poor animal birth control implementation in Bengaluru

Minister seeks action plan to tackle stray dog menace in the city.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 03:32 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 03:32 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsstray dogAnimal Birth Control

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