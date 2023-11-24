Whistling concert this weekend

A unique concert in the city will see artistes between the age of 10 and 65 whistling to the tunes of popular films songs on Saturday.
‘The Magic of Whistling’ concert will feature vocal recitals and instrumental and dance showcases besides whistling performances over a span of two hours.
Eight artistes from Bengaluru and two from Mumbai will render tunes from south Indian and Hindi films in solo, duet and group performances. You can expect Kananda songs like ‘Akashadinda’ and ‘Baare baare chendada cheluvina taare’.
They will also perform ‘Nada geeta’ to mark the Karnataka Rajyotsava.
Mumbai-based Indian Whistlers’ Association (IWA) is hosting such a concert in Karnataka for the first time. On November 25, 5.30 pm to 9 pm, at Indian Institute of World Culture, Basavanagudi. Donor passes available at the venue. Call 86181 62344.