Whistling concert this weekend

‘The Magic of Whistling’ concert will feature vocal recitals and instrumental and dance showcases besides whistling performances over a span of two hours.

Eight artistes from Bengaluru and two from Mumbai will render tunes from south Indian and Hindi films in solo, duet and group performances. You can expect Kananda songs like ‘Akashadinda’ and ‘Baare baare chendada cheluvina taare’.



They will also perform ‘Nada geeta’ to mark the Karnataka Rajyotsava.