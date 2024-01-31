White stork gets a rude shock near Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The white stork, a wading bird that winters in shallow waters of tropical areas, recently arrived near Bengaluru after a gap of five years. But the stopover has invited an unexpected nuisance: hordes of unruly photographers.
The bird was sighted in Ammanakere in Sidlaghatta in mid-December. Over the last three weeks, photographers have swooped on the lake for snaps of the winged visitor with nobody to control them.
Aditya Singh, a 22-year-old birder from Bengaluru, who reached the lake in the wake of the news, said he was shocked at the behaviour of some of the photographers.
“A migratory bird chooses an ecosystem for foraging and possibly nesting after a lot of consideration,” Singh told DH.
“However, I was shocked at the insensitive way photographers there behaved. One of the photographers drove an SUV into the lake bed. There were others who disturbed the birds by walking so close even as the flew away from them. Many engage in such behaviour to get better shots for social media.”
Deepa Mohan, coordinator for Great Backyard Bird Count, said over the last 10 years the number of bird photographers has increased, making serious birders following ethics a minority.
“We have told photographers not to get closer,” she said. “Ironically, it was those with long zoom lenses who kept violating the basic rules. It is shocking to see an SUV in the middle of a lake bed. It shows that there are people who care more about the photo than the bird, not to mention the rich ecology of the shallow waters,” she said.
When contacted, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Subhash Malkhede said he will look into the issue. Asked about the absence of the guidelines, he said the department will work on issuing the same.
Deepa said authorities should spread awareness on the issue. “Violations often take place due to ignorance. Instead of a total clampdown, authorities should create awareness among the people. Once the photographers become birders, they can play a positive role in conservation,” she said.
