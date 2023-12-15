White-topping: Meeting with Bengaluru legislators soon, says DKS

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said he would soon call for a meeting of all Bengaluru legislators to discuss white-topping in Bengaluru, while also stressing the need for generating more revenue for BBMP by increasing taxes.
Responding to a question in this regard to MLC H S Gopinath in the Legislative Council, Shivakumar said there was an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for white-topping. There was a demand for extending white-topping for smaller roads and he would soon call for a meeting of all Bengaluru legislators to discuss this at length.
Giving a breakup in the written response, the government has stated that the Rs 1,000 crore is from BBMP’s own resources while the government is also examining a proposal of other white-topping works worth Rs 800 crore.
Around 150 km road has been developed in phase 1 and phase 2 of the white-topping works.
Elaborating the problem of road maintenance in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said filling up of potholes in the city was a huge challenge. White-topping could solve this problem as it is likely to last for 25-40 years, he said. He also lamented that digging up of roads for cable connections and other such works had become a big nuisance.
There is a huge stress on Bengaluru roads with the number of vehicles on the road nearly equal to the city’s population. There are 1.14 crore vehicles on Bengaluru roads when the city has a population of 1.4 crore, Shivakumar pointed out. Each day on an average about 1,300 two-wheelers and 490 cars are getting registered in the city, he added.
The government is also looking at increasing taxes to generate more revenue for BBMP, he added, inviting suggestions from leaders on the issue.