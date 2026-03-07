White-topping on Tank Bund Road to be completed by month-end

<p>Bengaluru: White-topping work on Tank Bund Road will be completed by March-end, officials told Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao during an inspection on Friday.</p>.<p>Of the total 419 metres of road development, 300 metres on one side were concreted on Thursday night. The remaining 119 metres will be completed on Friday night, with auxiliary works to finish within the month.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Evening garbage clearance</p>.<p>Rao directed officials to clear illegal garbage dumping black spots in the evening using auto tippers where required.</p>.<p>Inspecting the Chamarajpet Assembly constituency, Rao asked officials to monitor chronic dumping spots and impose fines on violators.</p>.GBA chief inspects ongoing works in Bengaluru West Corporation.<p class="CrossHead">Focus on pourakarmikas</p>.<p>During a visit to the Chalavadi Palya muster centre, Rao shared tea with pourakarmikas and reviewed their welfare.</p>.<p>To reduce the physical strain of manual sweeping, the city plans to procure mechanised sweeping machines through CSR initiatives.</p>.<p>Younger workers interested in driving will be identified and trained by the BMTC to operate the electric machines.</p>.<p>Rao also said workers must wear uniforms and safety gear and ensure dust and leaves are cleared along with regular waste.</p>