Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

White-topping on Tank Bund Road to be completed by month-end

Of the total 419 metres of road development, 300 metres on one side were concreted on Thursday night.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 02:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 02:58 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us