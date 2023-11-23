Whitefield electrocution: Lokayukta takes up motu case, issues notices to addl chief secy, Bescom officials

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta has taken up a suo motu case over the electrocution of a 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old infant in eastern Bengaluru on November 19.
In an order issued on Tuesday, Lokayukta Justice B S Patil took note of media reports of the incident and stated that prima facie, the officials concerned entrusted with monitoring the electrical line failed to take the required care and caution.
The “negligence” on the part of the authorities concerned falls under the meaning of “maladministration” under Section 2(10) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act. Hence, exercising the powers conferred on the Lokayukta, suo motu proceedings have been initiated, the order stated.
The Lokayukta has sent notices to the top official from the Energy Department and seven Bescom officials, naming them respondents in the suo motu proceedings.
The officials are the Additional chief secretary to the government, Energy Department; the Managing Director of Bescom; the Chief Engineer, Bescom, Bengaluru Metropolitan Area Zone; the Superintending Engineer, East Circle; the Executive Engineer, Whitefield division; the Assistant Executive Engineer, E-4 sub-division; and the Assistant Engineer, Operations and Maintenance.
The order said that the Lokayukta was of the view that it was necessary to implead the officers as parties or respondents to suo motu proceedings, issue them notices and seek comments from them.
The officials have been given two weeks (by December 8, 2023) to submit their report/comments, the order said. The order said a detailed report should be obtained from the Superintendent of Police, City Division, Karnataka Lokayukta, Bengaluru, who should conduct a spot inspection and carry out necessary investigation with regard to the incident and submit the report by the next date of hearing.
The woman, Soundharya, was walking with her 24-year-old husband Santosh on the footpath near Hope Farm on Whitefield, holding her baby in her arms, when she stepped on a live wire at 6 am. Police said that she and the baby were electrocuted.