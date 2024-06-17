Who is Kyna Khare, 12-yr-old from Bengaluru who claims to be world's youngest female master scuba diver?

According to Hindustan Times, while talking about some of her big challenges, Kyna said, "You just do not know what is about to happen. There could be terrible weather, which does not let you see anything. The person you had dived with could get lost, and you have to look for them. Sometimes, fish try to attack you. One has to be careful"

While talking about the places where she has performed her dives, Kyna said, "In India, I have scuba-dived in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in addition to Maldives, Bali, and Thailand... Right now, I broke the world record by becoming the world's youngest master diver... You don't know what to expect underwater and that's the best part... I want to pursue Marine Science because I am really fascinated by the ocean."

Worried about Kyna stepping into the scuba diving world, Anshuma said that they (Kyna's parents) decided to let her take a chance after seeing her passion for the watersport.

According to HT, explaining her worries, Anshuma said, "We did not know if it was possible. Through specialised instructors, she could do a first dive. She wanted to do more, get certified. We did not want to push her because we had our fears, but we decided to give it a shot because of her passion. It reinforced our belief that she should follow her passion."

Kyna's mother also said that her little girl gets tired easily and so, her father takes care of Kyna's diet plans, complete sleep schedules and safety gears with protocols.

Anshuma encouraged other parents to let their children follow their passion, saying, "In today's world, nothing is impossible. Just follow your dream."