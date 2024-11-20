Who is your male role model?

<p>International Men’s Day is observed on November 19. <em>Metrolife</em> asked some prominent women in Bengaluru about their male role models. This year’s Men’s Day followed the theme ‘Positive male role models’.</p>.<p>Some recollected memories and moments with their fathers, while others spoke about inspirational figures from various fields.</p>.<p><strong>T R Krishnaswamy, father</strong></p>.<p>Activist Tara Krishnaswamy says that her constant role model remains her father T R Krishnaswamy, an engineer and businessman. “He was socially aware. He taught me about the reproductive system and ensured that I knew about things growing teenagers should be aware of. He was open-minded, witty and easy to talk to,” she recollects.</p>.<p>Tara points out that she “turned out to be empathetic, passionate and liberal” because of her father.</p>.<p><strong>P Lankesh, writer and father</strong></p>.<p>For Kavitha Lankesh, her father and writer-journalist P Lankesh was a true inspiration. “He inspired us to achieve our goals and also learn from our mistakes,” she recollects.</p>.<p>Her father’s newspaper, ‘Lankesh Patrike’, has inspired many women writers such as Sara Abubakar and Vaidehi. “He was bold in his writing and always encouraged women to explore their strengths. He inspired me to explore my creative side and be ethical in whatever I did,” adds Kavitha.</p>.<p><strong>Ravikumar L V, father</strong></p>.<p>Kannada actor Siri Ravikumar says that many men have inspired her, but her father Ravikumar L V, a former BHEL employee, tops the list. “He is the first man I was comfortable with. He was tough and disciplined, and he led his life unidirectionally, focussing on his goals,” she says. Siri feels she is a “mini version” of her father.</p>.<p><strong>Shankaracharya of Kanchi matha</strong></p>.<p>For veena artiste Jayanthi Kumaresh, Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal, the present Shankaracharya of Kanchi matha, is a constant inspiration.</p>.<p>“Shankarcharya‘ji’ is my guru and anchor. He helps me stay at peace with myself. His commitment towards women’s education and rights, and his understanding of one’s roots, is inspiring,” she says.</p>.<p><strong>A P J Abdul Kalam and Ratan Tata</strong></p>.<p>For standup comedian Sonu Venugopal, A P J Abdul Kamal is a role model.</p>.<p>“He made science fun and interesting. My admiration for him grew when he addressed a function at my school,” she recalls. In most of his messages and speeches, he would remind the youth to contribute to the country’s development in any way possible. “His safari suits and hairstyle were stylish and distinct. Kalam’s life was a lesson to follow one’s passion,” she adds.</p>.<p>Business tycoon Ratan Tata was another “inspiring and cool” personality, Sonu says. </p>.<p><strong>Charlie Chaplin, comedian and actor</strong></p>.<p>Comic and actor Charlie Chaplin inspires author Shinie Antony. “This is because onscreen it didn’t look like he took himself seriously. <br>He was not afraid to look ridiculous. Men are so busy being sensible that the nonsensical escapes them,” says Shinie.</p>.<p>She adds that Chaplin made her understand “that being absurd is an art and that humour is key to survival”.</p>