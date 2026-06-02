'Why are citizens treated like subjects and third class people?': Anger over Bengaluru police blocking roads for Governor's convoy
'VIP movement causes unnecessary pain to normal citizens. VIPs should also move with traffic," one wrote. "I have encountered governor convoy multiple times, hardly they take 10 min...Blaming police who work tirelessly without checking facts is not good,' read another.
The issue is why was traffic blocked for 30 Mts? @CPBlr@DgpKarnataka why this overreach? Why are citizens treated like subjects and third class people like this? We are a democracy governed by runs of law and egalitarian. @DrParameshwara our Minister should review process to… https://t.co/fmpGuHl3xd
Old Airport Road is already choking under underpass construction. Today, traffic was completely halted for nearly 30 minutes due to the Governor’s movement. A man carrying his pregnant wife was stuck in the gridlock. When will public convenience matter as much as VIP convenience? pic.twitter.com/jVCFRGFSEP
I have encountered governor convoy multiple times, hardly they take 10 min. This traffic was due to some construction. Everything is not politics. Blaming police who work tirelessly without checking facts is not good