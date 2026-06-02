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'Why are citizens treated like subjects and third class people?': Anger over Bengaluru police blocking roads for Governor's convoy

'VIP movement causes unnecessary pain to normal citizens. VIPs should also move with traffic," one wrote. "I have encountered governor convoy multiple times, hardly they take 10 min...Blaming police who work tirelessly without checking facts is not good,' read another.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 06:00 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 06:00 IST
BengaluruBangaloretrafficTrendingconvoyroad blockbangalore traffic police

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