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Why Bengaluru’s garbage crisis is getting worse: Nearly 300 vehicles missing daily

According to the report, the BSWML has penalised the contractors for not providing adequate number of auto tippers but has not used it effectively to ensure zero compromise in the waste collection system.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 16:34 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 16:34 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaGarbageSolid Waste Management

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