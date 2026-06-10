Why Bengaluru’s garbage crisis is getting worse: Nearly 300 vehicles missing daily

<p>The ever-increasing number of <a href="https://www.deccanehrald.com/tags/garbage">garbage</a> blackspots and the irregular door-to-door garbage collection in several parts of <a href="https://www.deccanehrald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> has been linked to a shortage of auto-tippers, with an investigation by the <a href="https://www.deccanehrald.com/tags/lokayukta">Lokayukta</a> finding that nearly 200 to 300 vehicles are not attending duty on any given day.</p>.<p>The findings emerged during the Lokayukta’s review of the city’s solid waste management system. Lokayukta BS Patil constituted three separate teams to take stock of the ground realities.</p>.<p>The investigation pointed to significant gaps in waste collection, resulting in missed pickups and mounting complaints from residents in several localities.</p>.<p>According to the report, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/solid-waste-management">Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML)</a> has penalised the contractors for not providing adequate number of auto tippers but has not used it effectively to ensure zero compromise in the waste collection system.</p>.<p>The BSWML also expressed helplessness in changing the contractors in some wards owing to lack of response from other service providers. </p>.Bengaluru: Fix garbage woes in a week or face blacklisting, contractors told.<p>To address the issue, civic authorities are considering a shift in the waste collection system. A proposal under examination involves the city corporations purchasing auto-tippers directly instead of relying entirely on private contractors. The vehicles would remain under the ownership of the corporations, while staff would be hired through outsourcing agencies.</p>.<p>Lokayukta BS Patil suggested this model could reduce dependence on contractors, whenever they are unable to provide the required number of vehicles. He also pointed out that local bodies beyond Bengaluru collect garbage by using their own vehicles.</p>.<p>The recommendations are expected to be taken up by the government and civic agencies as a part of efforts to strengthen the city’s solid waste management network and improve service delivery to residents.</p>