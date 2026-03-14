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Why BMTC’s big e-bus push is not without risks

Most vehicles in Bengaluru’s public transport agency will become electric in the coming years but questions remain about their efficiency and reliability
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 22:46 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 22:46 IST
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