Why Bengaluru is not prepared for rains

Anjali Saini, a Whitefield resident, thinks not enough work has been done in Mahadevapura zone. “I have not seen any desilting of drains. There is garbage in the drains. Some of the stormwater drains are blocked. These have been repeatedly reported to the zonal commissioner, stormwater drain division, and major roads section. If they wanted to do it, they should have done it in April,” she says.