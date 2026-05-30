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Crowded Everest: Why climbers are getting stuck in oxygen-starved summit queues

Bengaluru mountaineer recounts how overcrowding, delays and a rush for the summit create congestion in Everest's Death Zone.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 06:40 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 21:01 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsMount EverestSpecialsDH Spotlight

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