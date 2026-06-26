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Why does Bengaluru feel lonely?

He revealed that his difficulty in forming meaningful connections led him to take this unusual step.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 22:10 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 22:10 IST
BengaluruKarntaka NewsLoneliness

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