Why does Bengaluru feel lonely?

<p>In a recent Reddit post, a Bengaluru man reached out to strangers to play the role of his ‘long-time friends’ all to impress a girl. The incident has reignited a familiar discussion: in a metropolis of millions, why do so many people still feel lonely?</p>.<p>Inspired by the 2015 comedy, ‘The Wedding Ringer’, the 30-year-old’s post received nearly 1,000 responses. After screening applicants and conducting interviews, he chose five strangers to pretend to be his friends. He revealed that his difficulty in forming meaningful connections led him to take this unusual step.</p>.<p><strong>Psychologists note</strong></p>.<p>Mental health professionals say loneliness is becoming increasingly common among migrants and young professionals, especially since the pandemic.</p>.<p>Mental health coach Sneha Fernandes said she sees at least 2-3 loneliness-related clients per month, and that many are migrants aged 23-32. She also estimated that 70-80% of such clients had moved to Bengaluru for work.</p>.'Crowded rooms, lonely minds': India ranks second in global loneliness study.<p>Psychologist Afifa Kauser describes it as an “epidemic”, particularly among people in their mid-to-late 20s and early 30s. “Migrants are especially vulnerable as they move away from established support systems and start over in a new city,” she says.</p>.<p>Psychotherapist Kala Balasubramanian notes that loneliness can worsen anxiety and depression. Long commutes, demanding work, and a preference for online interactions hinder meaningful connections, and monotonous routines contribute to feelings of loneliness.</p>.<p>Similarly, psychiatrist Dr Safiya notes that people rarely seek help for loneliness directly. Instead, they arrive with the consequences of it, such as relationship difficulties, anxiety, substance use or a sense of not belonging.</p>.<p>Experts report that many patients turn to addictions — such as drug abuse, pornography, and online validation — to cope with loneliness. Sneha recalls working with an IT professional who, driven by loneliness, began soliciting himself to strangers he encountered online in search of companionship. Another patient developed a habit of seeking validation through casual encounters arranged through the internet. She noted that only 70-80% of clients who continue counselling show improvement.</p>.<p>Professionals say that while not every lonely newcomer develops unhealthy coping mechanisms, prolonged isolation can make people more vulnerable to addictions, compulsive online behaviour, and anxiety.</p>.<p><strong>Transactional connections</strong></p>.<p>Despite the challenges, most newcomers stressed that Bengaluru itself is not unfriendly, but hinders deeper connections.</p>.<p>Ekta Khemchandani, a content designer who moved from Delhi, notes, “Many people move here only for a short period of time, so friendships can feel transactional.” She adds that “long commutes and packed schedules make maintaining relationships difficult”.</p>.<p>A chartered accountant working in consulting echoes the sentiment. Despite being surrounded by people at work, at home and meeting new people regularly, she still finds it difficult to make close friends.</p>.<p><strong>Finding a tribe</strong></p>.<p>For many newcomers, loneliness is about a lack of belonging rather than a lack of people.</p>.<p>Achuuth moved from Mysuru to Bengaluru in 2023 and started a WhatsApp group that began as a way to help newcomers form platonic friendships. It has now grown into a large community that holds regular meetups. “There is a difference between being alone and being lonely,” he says.</p>.<p>Sneha echoes his view. “People often think loneliness is about being alone, but many of my clients feel lonely despite being surrounded by people. The absence of genuine connection is what affects them the most,” she points out.</p>.<p>Aravind Anil moved to Bengaluru for work with only one friend in the city. He joined book clubs, football groups and online communities to meet people. Two years later, despite landing a remote job, he continues to live in Bengaluru largely because of the social circle he built here.</p>.<p>The Reddit post is far from the only example of people going to unusual lengths to find a connection. Mental health professionals shared examples of people maintaining exaggerated images of themselves to gain acceptance. </p><p>Dr Safiya shares that one patient reportedly fabricated a story about having a serious illness because the sympathy helped her feel connected to others. Others have lied about their identities or interests to fit into social groups.</p>