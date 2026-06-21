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Why hasn't PM Modi held press conference in 12 years? BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's answer goes viral

Defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Surya said that the PM remains in touch with citizens through various other channels on regular basis.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 05:32 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 05:32 IST
India NewsBJPCongressNarendra ModiPM ModiDemocracyIndia PoliticsTejasvi SuryaSupriya ShrinatePress conference

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