Why hasn't PM Modi held press conference in 12 years? BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's answer goes viral

<p>A video of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejashvi-surya">Tejasvi Surya</a> has been doing rounds on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>, where he is seen defending <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi</a> for not holding <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/press-conference">press conferences</a> in his tenure of 12 years. However, his response drew scrutiny from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/opposition">Opposition leaders</a>.</p>.<p>Speaking at felicitation ceremony at Jain College in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru's</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vv-puram">VV Puram</a> on June 18, Surya argued that traditional media interactions have become "redundant" in the age of social media and direct communication. </p>.<p>Surya made these remarks when one of the student, during the ceremony, asked, "Even though we are <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/democracy">the biggest democracy</a>, what's your stance about our honourable Prime Minister not attending any press conference in more than 10 years?"</p>.<p>Calling it a "great question to start with", Surya said the relevance of press conferences had diminished in an era dominated by digital communication.</p>.<p>"Don't you think, like how I said, speeches are so yesterday! In the age of 24x7 social media, where I can talk to my voters directly, the purpose of a press conference is… where you have certain barrier between the leader and the people which comes between you. It is redundant," he said.</p>.<p>Surya further argued that the Prime Minister remains in constant touch with citizens through other channels.</p>.MP Tejasvi Surya demands fully empowered Bengaluru Development Minister.<p>"It's not that the PM is not communicating. The PM communicates every day," he added.</p>.<p>A video of the exchange later circulated widely on social media, drawing criticism from opposition leaders.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supriya-shrinate">Congress leader Supriya Shrinate</a> shared the clip on X and wrote, "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gen-z">Gen Z</a> stumped cerelac baby Tejasvi Surya! A simple question was asked: 'Why is our Honorable PM not attending any Press conferences in over 10 years."</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> member Ruchira Chaturvedi also reacted to the video, posting, "GenZ : What is your take on our PM not addressing a press conference in more than 10 years? Cerelac baby Tejasvi Surya : Abba Dabba Jabba."</p>.<p>Surya has not directly responded to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/criticism">criticism</a> surrounding the viral clip. However, he later shared photographs from the event and said his recent interactions with students reflected a "remarkable sense of purpose, ambition, and resolve" among young people to contribute to India's progress.</p>.<p>The issue of the Prime Minister's engagement with the media has been a recurring subject of political debate. Since assuming office in May 2014, he did not take any questions at a formal press conference. However, Modi has given interviews to journalists on several occasions. </p>