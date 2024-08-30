Why is Bengaluru becoming angry?

A lack of sense of community could also be driving the tension. “You have Kannadigas, Kodavas, Mangaloreans, Gujaratis, Hindi-speaking people and so on living in Bengaluru. When you have such diverse sets of people living together but without a sense of community, there is bound to be friction. However, in Chennai, which has a huge population of Gujaratis and Marwadis, people have made an effort to integrate into the society, accept the culture and learn the language. This is lacking in Bengaluru,” he adds.