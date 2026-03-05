<p>A recent post on social media platform X has sparked debate, after a woman posted how Bengaluru is "so boring" to not celebrate Holi. The user named Vanshita wrote, "Bangalore doesn't know how to celebrate festivals."</p><p>"I stepped out now at 1pm and don’t see a single person in holi rang? no kids throwing balloons? not even colours by the roadside," she added further asking, "why is this city so boring."</p><p>The post soon garnered attention and and a flurry of comments, some calling her out for being "culturally unaware". The post has over 1.2 million views.</p>.Colours, cinema, celebration: Bollywood’s evergreen Holi anthems through the ages.<p>"Do you celebrate Pongal/Sankranti same way we do? Would your mom make as many dishes as my mom prepare for that festival. No. We understand that it is not your major festival. But, you don't quite reciprocate," a user commented. </p><p>Another user wrote, "This is called being culturally unaware. People from north think what they celebrate should be celebrated by everyone."</p><p>"With all due respect, Holi was never a thing for us south Indians. its like asking why does north India never celebrate varamahalakshmi vrutha," commented a third. </p><p>"Different regions celebrate different festivals. That doesn’t make the city boring. It just means it has its own culture," commented a fourth. </p><p>However, some users pointed out that Holi is celebrated in apartment complexes and societies in the city. </p><p>"Mostly because people leave for home during Holi/Diwali. Majorly Festivals are well celebrated inside Apartment complex."</p><p>Holi, also known as the "festival of colours" was celebrated across India on March 4. </p>