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Why not parked cars? We're easy targets: Street vendors question selective footpath crackdown

During the drive, civic officials cleared stalls selling clothes, footwear, fruits, vegetables and other goods.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 20:16 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 20:16 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsstreet vendorsFootpath

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