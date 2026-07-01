Why not parked cars? We're easy targets: Street vendors question selective footpath crackdown

<p>Bengaluru: The launch of the 'Safe Footpath Campaign' on Wednesday was met with stiff resistance from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/street-vendors">street vendors</a>, who alleged that enforcement was selective and carried out without first providing alternative vending spaces.</p>.<p>The drive faced little resistance on stretches such as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mg-road">MG Road</a>, Swami Vivekananda Road, Horamavu and Banaswadi, where civic agencies mainly removed advertisement boards, extended roofs, and staircases encroaching upon footpaths.</p>.<p>Most of the opposition came from commercial hubs such as Majestic, Vijayanagar and Sampige Road, where vendors said the drive threatened livelihoods they had built over the past 30 to 40 years.</p>.<p>As civic teams removed stalls and other encroachments, vendors questioned why the exercise had begun before authorities created alternative vending zones. Many displayed identity cards issued by the corporation, arguing that they had been officially recognised as vendors.</p>.<p>"If I have been running this tea stall for 30 years without obstructing pedestrians, why should I be evicted? We are not selling anything illegal. If the government is genuinely concerned about public safety, let it first shut down liquor stores," said Murugan, a street vendor in Majestic.</p>.<p>During the drive, civic officials cleared stalls selling clothes, footwear, fruits, vegetables and other goods. Many vendors, particularly elderly women, broke down as corporation staff seized or removed their merchandise.</p>.<p>Street vendor Babu from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijayanagar">Vijayanagar</a> alleged that officials were violating the law by forcibly evicting vendors.</p>.<p>"Losing even a day's income makes a huge difference to us. But the government does not understand. We have become easy targets. Why is there no action against the lakhs of cars and private vehicles parked on public roads and footpaths throughout the day?" he asked.</p>.<p>Babu and several other vendors challenged civic officials to first remove abandoned and illegally parked vehicles obstructing footpaths before targeting street hawkers.</p>.<p>Several vendors also alleged selective enforcement, claiming that shops displaying photographs of local political leaders were left untouched while neighbouring stalls were removed.</p>.<p>Street vendor Srikanth, who has been selling clothes on footpaths in Malleswaram for 35 years, said the civic body should earmark designated vending spaces instead of resorting to blanket evictions.</p>.<p>"If eviction is the only solution, who will take responsibility of feeding my family? I have two children who are yet to complete their education. Malleswaram has several roads with wide footpaths. Despite repeated requests, the authorities have not created a proper vending zone," he said.</p>.<p>By evening, as the enforcement drive slowed, some vendors had returned to commercial areas such as Majestic and Sampige Road and resumed business.</p>.<p>"It’s a politically risky and unpopular decision, but a necessary one for the sake of Bengaluru. At least some footpaths should be reserved for pedestrians. I request people to respect the public's fundamental right to decent footpaths. Please voluntarily remove encroachments and obstructions. It is the law. It may inconvenience you, but it is for the greater good," said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/krishna-byre-gowda">Krishna Byre Gowda</a>, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister.</p>