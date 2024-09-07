Why our lakes are in the soup

When undertaking restoration, one needs to examine the anatomy of a lake ecosystem. Most of south India’s lakes are a network of reservoirs and canals where water moves from higher to lower elevations, and ultimately into the Bay of Bengal. Depending on the region, there could be 2 to 200 connected lakes. They are not static water bodies. They are part of a water circulation system of sorts. Thus, when restoring a lake, it’s imperative to think of restoring other lakes it is connected with and the rajakaluves (canals) that connect them.