<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday dismissed a plea filed by NGO PETA India, questioning the holding of the 'Kambala' in Karnataka's iconic Bangalore Palace grounds, saying the traditional sport, a part of the culture, can be showcased in different parts of the state. </p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta declined to consider the petition by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, challenging the Karnataka High Court's November 14 order which permitted the buffalo races outside the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.</p><p>The counsel contended that the state had earlier filed an affidavit stating that this is a sport, which is traditional in nature and is held in the coastal areas of two districts in Karnataka. They wanted to have this event in Bengaluru's Palace Grounds. </p><p>"It has got nothing to do with tradition and culture. It's not the tradition and culture in Bengaluru,'' the counsel said.</p><p>The event may be cruel to animals, this court has said that it may be saved because of the safeguards provided by 3(2) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The affidavit was filed before this court after the amendment, the counsel added.</p><p>The bench, however, said, ''If the culture is to be showcased in different parts of the state, what is wrong? Let people in other parts of the state be familiar with the culture. Why restrict it to a particular area only?''</p><p>While dismissing the plea, the bench said, the court has to put questions to the PETA also in one of these days.</p><p>The plea contended that the PCA Act 1960, as amended by Karnataka, only carved out a limited and conditional exemption for 'Kambala' and bull/bullock cart races when they are "normally held as a part of tradition and culture", a factual circumstance historically tied to select coastal districts. </p><p>It claimed that races held in non-traditional cities such as Bengaluru or Shivamogga, therefore, remained prohibited under the PCA Act and in violation of the Supreme Court's judgments in AWBI Vs Union of India (2023) and A Nagaraja (2014). </p><p>The plea also stated that the petitioner's earlier review petition filed before the Supreme Court in 2023 seeking reinstatement of a complete prohibition on 'Kambala' and similar events remained pending. </p>