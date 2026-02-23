<p>Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have identified a brain circuit that helps explain why itching reduces during moments of acute stress.</p>.<p>The findings, published in the journal <span class="italic">Cell Reports</span>, shed light on how an emotional state can influence physical sensations.</p>.<p>Itch and pain are both unpleasant responses to irritation, but they trigger different reactions. Pain usually causes a person to withdraw, while itch leads to scratching. Although scientists have studied how stress affects pain, its impact on itch has remained less clear.</p>.<p>A team of researchers from IISc focused on the lateral hypothalamic area, a region of the brain known to regulate stress and emotions. Using genetically engineered mouse models, they identified a group of neurons in this region that become active during short-term stress.</p>.'Brick by brick': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla at IISc works on Mars construction tech.<p>When researchers activated these stress-related neurons, scratching behaviour reduced in mice experiencing both short-term chemically induced itch and a psoriasis-like chronic itch. When the same neurons were silenced, stress no longer reduced scratching. This showed that the neurons play a key role in suppressing an itch during acute stress.</p>.<p>The study, led by Jagat Narayan Prajapati and Arnab Barik in collaboration with Aynal Haque and Giriraj Sahu, also uncovered differences between acute and chronic itch.</p>.<p>In mice with long-term inflammation resembling psoriasis, these stress-sensitive neurons became more excitable and behaved differently, preventing the usual suppression of itch. The findings suggest that chronic stress may worsen persistent itching by altering brain circuits.</p>.<p>A chronic itch affects millions worldwide, and most treatments focus on the skin or immune system.</p>.<p>“Most current treatments for chronic itch are peripheral — they treat the symptoms, not the cause. But the interaction between stress, anxiety, and sensations like itch happens in the brain,” Barik explains. “Understanding these circuits gives us a framework for eventually developing therapies that address the central mechanisms underlying stress-related itch.”</p>