Widespread support for 2nd airport

Urbanist Ashwin Mahesh says, “The important question (to consider) is how many people will be living in the Bangalore Metropolitan Region (from Hoskote to Ramanagara, and from Nelamangala to Sarjapur and Hosur) by 2040? If that is going to be more than 25 million people, then multiple airports will be needed. Most metropolitan regions across the world with over 25 million residents have more than two airports.” Mumbai already has two airports and Delhi will have another soon, he states. He says while planning the new airport, the government should assess which direction the city will expand in and which pockets will see more economic growth. “An airport is considered a magnet and an anchor for regional economic development,” he reasons.