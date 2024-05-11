51-year-old widow held for murdering transgender housemate of 20 years in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police on Thursday announced the arrest of a 51-year-old widow for allegedly murdering a transgender, who has been living with her for 20 years.

Police picked up the suspect, Prema, from Hassan’s Channarayapatna on May 8.

She has been charged with the murder of 42-year-old Manju Naik alias Manji Naik, according to an FIR filed at the Jeevan Bima Nagar police station.