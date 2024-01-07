'Wife North Indianaa?': Rasam paste ad on Bengaluru bus ruffles feathers on social media

An advertisement on the back of a bus in Bengaluru promoting instant rasam paste has ignited a heated debate on social media. The ad, featuring a perplexed-looking man alongside the text "Wife North Indianaaa?" has stirred a discussion about its implications and cultural sensitivity. Social media user Tejas Dinkar shared an image of the ad, expressing his concerns about its sexist undertones and perceived insult to both North and South India.
In his tweet, Dinkar wrote, "Today in ads that manage to be sexist while also insulting both North and South India." The post quickly gained traction, accumulating over 198 views and sparking a wide range of opinions in the comments section.
While some users found the advertisement offensive and criticized it for perpetuating stereotypes, others suggested a different perspective. Some argued that the ad might actually encourage integration by highlighting the possibility of marriage ties between individuals from North and South India.
"Some take offence. Some see an ad for a product that helps multi-cultural marriages work," wrote one user, emphasizing the potential positive aspect of the advertisement. Another commenter added, "Hey, at least they're promoting inter-regional matrimonial."
Despite the division in opinions, there were voices defending the ad, considering it creative and humorous. "I don't know which North/South/East/West Indian would be offended by this advertisement. I personally find it creative and funny. 100% would buy Indira's Rasam paste," expressed a user.
Another user lashed out at Dinkar, saying, "Next time when you see an ad where the guy opens the car doors for the girl or lifts all the luggage during travel, please shoe up with same sexist cries because only opportunist hypocrites show the double standards."
Others cautioned against overreacting to such advertisements, emphasizing the need to differentiate between issues of genuine concern and harmless humor. "Not sure if it's offensive to the millions where the wife is a North Indian homemaker. We need to stop taking offense at every opportunity," remarked another user.
However, there were those who maintained a critical stance, labeling the ad as "stereotypical" and linking it to broader societal issues. "Um, the society is sexist. Markets and hence Ad strategies are a reflection of it. Put your energy into transforming society, not corporate ads," one commenter argued.
One user took a more nuanced approach, pointing out that the ad might not necessarily be racist or sexist, but rather a reflection of a common cultural experience in India, where some North Indians may not be familiar with South Indian cuisine. "The ad may be inappropriate, but the ad itself isn't necessarily racist or sexist. It simply reflects a common cultural experience in India," they explained.
The controversy surrounding this bus advertisement highlights the complex intersection of culture, advertising, and societal norms in India, with passionate opinions on both sides of the debate. It remains to be seen whether this discussion will lead to any changes in advertising strategies or public perceptions in the future.
(This copy has been written by a generative AI tool and edited by the DH Web Desk.)