Will a congestion tax make our roads better?

Shashi Verma is chief technology officer at Transport for London, a government body responsible for most of the transport network in

London. Traffic volumes in central London dropped by almost 20% soon after the congestion charge of 5 pounds (approx Rs 507 now) was enforced in 2003, he told Metrolife. The fee is deducted electronically once a day. It has now been revised to 15 pounds

(approx Rs 1,521).