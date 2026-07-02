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Bengaluru quarry tragedy kills 7 workers: D K Shivakumar promises crackdown on safety lapses

Expressing grief over the deaths of the labourers, Shivakumar said, 'We will issue fresh guidelines for quarrying activities across the state. I will ensure that no such incident occurs again.'
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 09:21 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

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