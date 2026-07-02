Bengaluru quarry tragedy kills 7 workers: D K Shivakumar promises crackdown on safety lapses

<p>Following the fatal stone quarry incident in Bengaluru on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> said the government would review whether quarrying operations across the state were being carried out in accordance with safety norms.</p><p>At least seven workers were killed and several others injured after a massive rock collapsed on them while they were working at a stone quarry near Madapatna in Bengaluru South district on Thursday morning, officials said. Yeshwanthpur MLA S T Somashekar later said an eighth worker succumbed to injuries at a hospital.</p><p>Expressing grief over the deaths of the labourers, who were reportedly mostly from Bihar, Shivakumar said, "We will issue fresh guidelines for quarrying activities across the state. I will ensure that no such incident occurs again." He added that he had directed officials to the accident site and was awaiting detailed reports from them.</p><p>"As per initial reports, seven people have died. The first report indicates that the incident was not due to blasting, but due to soil erosion. I will get a detailed report on this," the chief minister said.</p>.Seven workers killed as rock collapses at quarry near Bengaluru; CM D K Shivakumar says quarries flouting norms will face action.<p>Asked about ex gratia for the victims' families, Shivakumar said compensation was not the government's immediate focus.</p><p>"We will certainly provide compensation to the families, there is no doubt about that. But my priority is to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in Karnataka," he said.</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara </a>said the government would investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and take action if any lapses came under the Revenue Department, which he heads.</p><p>"We need to find out who grants these sanctions. At present, it is the Deputy Commissioners and the officials of the Mining Department who grant them. We will examine the matter and take whatever action is necessary based on our findings," he said.</p><p>Raising concerns over alleged illegal quarrying activities in the state, Parameshwara said the government would take all necessary steps to curb such practices.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>