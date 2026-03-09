<p>A Bengaluru-based businessman grabbed the attention of netizens with a public post asking liquor baron Vijay Mallya if he could rent the famous penthouse at Kingfisher Towers for his birthday.</p><p>Startup founder Priyam Raj posted on X tagging Mallya and expressed his desire to rent the iconic building for a night. Claiming to be "dead serious", Raj asked him to "name the price". </p><p>“Dear Vijay Mallya, I'm a founder from Bangalore having my birthday on March 23rd. I want to throw a birthday party the city hasn't seen in a while and bring back the good times. Bangalore needs that energy back,” he wrote on X.</p>.'We are the biggest fugitives of India': Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya captured on London party video .<p>“Can I rent Kingfisher Villa for one night? Dead serious. Will pay. Name your price. Or point me to whoever owns it now,” he said.</p>.<p>While there has not been a reply from Mallya yet, the post went viral with people also pointing out to the complicated ownership status of the lavish building. </p><p>However, it is unclear if Raj was actually serious about the offer as he made another post saying it was a "fun tweet" after it had gone viral.</p><p>"What started as a fun tweet has ended up in the news and gone viral. Makes me think about my last birthday at Skyee, right opposite Kingfisher Tower. I remember looking up at it and wondering what it would be like to celebrate something up there.," he said.</p><p>However, he again suggested that such an iconic building should not remain unused.</p><p>"That penthouse has been sitting empty for 10 years. Unfinished. A multi-million dollar mansion in the sky that nobody's ever lived in. That too in the centre of the city. There's something absurd about that. We build these incredible things and then just... let them sit there. Life's too short for that. If something beautiful exists, someone should be using it."</p><p>"At the end of the day, we're just apes on a floating rock hurtling through space. Might as well throw a good party while we're here," he added.</p><p>Mallya in a recent podcast had said that the luxurious penthouse remained incomplete, and was trapped in liquidation issues, for which the work was stopped.</p>