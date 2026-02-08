Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Win all five Bengaluru corporations, Ram Madhav exhorts BJP

Ram Madhav is scheduled to revisit Bengaluru on February 28 and March 1 to review the party’s preparedness further and fine-tune the election strategy.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 21:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 21:55 IST
Bengaluru newsRam Madhav

Follow us on :

Follow Us