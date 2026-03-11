Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Wind dispersal cuts Bengaluru's pollution load: Study

While stagnation of the atmosphere made PM 2.5 concentration worse for some cities, the dispersion helped cities like Bengaluru and Chennai.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 17:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 17:15 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaPollutionChennai

Follow us on :

Follow Us