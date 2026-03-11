Wind dispersal cuts Bengaluru's pollution load: Study

<p>Bengaluru: For Indian cities dogged by high levels of pollution, meteorological conditions have been acting as amplifying factors even as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-startups-smart-mask-tracks-aqi-in-real-time-3921401">Bengaluru </a>gets a breather, literally, due to the phenomenon, says a new study.</p><p>The study by Palak Balyan of Climate Trends tried to look at PM 2.5 pollution in the urban environments and their interaction with meteorology. While stagnation of the atmosphere made PM 2.5 concentration worse for some cities, the dispersion helped cities like Bengaluru and Chennai.</p><p>In Bengaluru, meteorology modulated pollution through ventilation efficiency rather than temperature extremes. "PM2.5 variability is narrower compared to northern cities, reflecting Bengaluru’s favourable dispersion conditions," the study noted. On the other hand, despite measurable reductions in annual mean PM 2.5 concentration by about 27 per cent in Patna by and about 7 per cent in Delhi between the winters of 2024 and 2025, the compliance in winter of 2025 remained critically poor.</p>.20-30% hike in pollution-linked ailments in Bengaluru: Doctors.<p>This was attributed to atmospheric stagnation. "Meteorology-based clustering shows that more than 70 per cent of days in northern Indo-Gangetic Plain cities fall under low-wind (less than 1 metre/second), high-humidity regimes that sustain PM2.5 concentrations exceeding 90-115 microgram per square metre, while shifts to ventilated regimes alone reduce concentration by about 35-40 per cent even without emission changes," it said.</p><p>The study pointed to consistent "high compliance" southern and coastal cities and said this was "due to favourable dispersion conditions", noting that episodic interventions alone cannot resolve the structural pollution.</p><p>"Incorporating meteorological regime analysis into regulatory planning and performance assessment is thus essential to distinguish true emission-driven improvements from weather induced variability and to ensure that future policy outcomes translate into sustained reductions in population exposure and public-health risk," it said.</p><p>The implication of such a condition on six cities was selected under the National Clean Air Programme, which is going to enter the third phase soon.</p>