<p>Winston Churchill once said, "We shape our buildings; thereafter they shape us". This week this very sentiment was taken forward by a Bengaluru man who sparked an online conversation regarding the lack of a central place in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. </p><p>Kartik Kannan took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Ahmedabad's ambience at midnight. Kannan shared pictures of a plaza where people can be seen walking at midnight. </p><p>He wrote, "Ahmedabad is buzzing for 1 AM with a very festive feel" </p> .‘She Leads. She Rides’ in Bengaluru | Women bikers to ride through city on Saturday.<p>However, he also lamented over the fact that Bengaluru lacks such a space where people can meet and enjoy the society without, "police breathing down your neck."</p><p>"I wish we had a place in Bangalore where we could walk out at midnight around a central place without police breathing down your neck," he wrote. </p>.<p>This post sparked a conversation online which saw many people commending Ahmedabad's safety and culture. One user wrote, "I have been to Ahmedabad so many times, found it to be very safe and chilled out place. I rarely drink so I love the vibe of people and families enjoying without getting drunk."</p><p>Other users joined in and jovially said that it is time to move to Ahmedabad. </p><p>Another commented, "Ahemdabad is superb. City is awake entire night and so many good places to eat even at midnight."</p><p>Many users pointed that the absence of alcohol has made the city safe. </p>.<p>However, many defended Bengaluru saying that city still has the same vibe, with one user commenting, "Come to church street" </p><p>Others believe that Bengaluru has lost its charm today but was a great city during its yesteryears. </p><p>One user wrote, "Brigade road used to be that place, buzzing with life at 1 AM. Not quite sure how it is now."</p>