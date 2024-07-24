With flight to Abu Dhabi, Air India Express launches international services from Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Air India Express on Tuesday launched direct flights from Bengaluru to Abu Dhabi, marking the airline’s first international service from the city.
The new service is scheduled from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here at 3.25 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The flight will arrive at Abu Dhabi at 6 pm. From Abu Dhabi, the flight will depart at 6.55 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and arrive at KIA at 12.40 am the following day.
Bengaluru is Air India Express’ largest base with over 200 weekly flights that connect the city with 27 destinations.
The airline said with the launch of the new service, passengers from cities including Ayodhya, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, and Visakhapatnam can now connect to Abu Dhabi through one-stop itineraries via Bengaluru.
The airline also operates direct flights between Abu Dhabi and seven other Indian cities.
Published 23 July 2024, 21:31 IST