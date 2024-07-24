With flight to Abu Dhabi, Air India Express launches international services from Bengaluru

The new service is scheduled from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here at 3.25 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The flight will arrive at Abu Dhabi at 6 pm. From Abu Dhabi, the flight will depart at 6.55 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and arrive at KIA at 12.40 am the following day.