With wider range, plant-based milk sector sees surge

Bengaluru: The plant-based milk industry in the country, particularly in cities, is seeing renewed favour after the introduction of non-dairy milk derived from oats, almonds, soy and cashews.

In fact, the industry has been seeing a growth of 20 per cent, year on year according to an insider. According to a 2023 report by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, there are presently more than 56 brands, 300 stock-keeping units (unique products) in the country’s plant-based food sector. In 2016, there was one plant-based food company established in India.