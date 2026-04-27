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Woman, 65, and man, 20, killed in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

The elderly woman, Kanya Prakash, an Abbigere resident, died after a speeding car hit her while she was standing at a road crossing in Chikkabanavara, where she had gone to visit a relative.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 22:09 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 22:09 IST
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