Woman, 65, and man, 20, killed in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 65-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man died in separate road accidents in Bengaluru on Saturday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">police</a> said.</p>.<p>The elderly woman, Kanya Prakash, an Abbigere resident, died after a speeding car hit her while she was standing at a road crossing in Chikkabanavara, where she had gone to visit a relative. She died on the way to the hospital.</p>.<p>Police have detained the driver and registered a case.</p>.Two dead in road accidents in Bengaluru .<p>In the second incident, 20-year-old Raichur native Sandeep, who lived in Rajagopalnagar and worked at an iron factory in Peenya, died after his two-wheeler crashed into a road divider near the Peenya Industrial Area.</p>.<p>He was not wearing a helmet. He was admitted to<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hospital"> hospital</a>, but succumbed to his injuries.</p>.<p>Sandeep was riding to Dasarahalli with friends when the accident occurred.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case of speeding and negligent driving.</p>