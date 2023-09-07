Woman, 8-year-old son found dead in Bengaluru

A 35-year-old woman and her minor son were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence in Ravindranagar on Tuesday.
The deceased have been identified as Navneeta, who worked at a call centre, and her eight-year-old son.
According to the police, the incident occurred between 12 am and 12 pm on Tuesday. They were both found dead on the bed in their house. Navneeta had blood on her neck, while the child had froth coming out of his mouth, indicating death by strangulation. A complaint has been filed by Navneeta’s mother.
The investigating officer stated that Navneeta was married to Chandru, but they separated two years ago. She has been living with her son ever since.
Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division), told DH that a special team had been formed to solve
the case.
“We have collected samples from the crime scene, and the investigation has commenced,” he said.