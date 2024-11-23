Woman accused dies by suicide, alleges harassment by investigating officer in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 33 year-old woman who is an accused in a case died by suicide on Friday in Banashankari area here, police said.</p>.<p>According to a senior police officer, the woman was an accused in a case being investigated by CID. In her purported suicide note, she alleged harassment by the investigating officer.</p>.Woman critical after 'strangling' two children.<p>She died by hanging.</p>.<p>A case of abetment to suicide has been registered in Banashankari police station and investigation has been taken up, he said.</p>