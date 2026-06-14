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Woman accuses brother-in-law, husband of gun threat in Bengaluru

The incident came to light after the woman approached Annapurneshwari Nagar police and lodged a complaint.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 21:06 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 21:06 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimeGun

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