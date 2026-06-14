Woman accuses brother-in-law, husband of gun threat in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru,: A 35-year-old woman has accused her husband and brother-in-law of threatening her at gunpoint following alleged domestic abuse and harassment over demands for money from her parental home.</p>.<p>The incident came to light after the woman approached Annapurneshwari Nagar police and lodged a complaint.</p>.Bengaluru police arrests gun supplier from Bhopal.<p>The complainant, Bhavya, a homemaker, alleged that her husband had been demanding money from her and subjecting her to physical and mental harassment.</p>.<p>She further claimed that the accused threatened her with a pistol during an argument.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said a case had been registered based on the complaint. “However, we have not found any evidence so far to support her claim,” the officer said.</p>.<p>The accused, who is a civil contractor, possesses a valid licence for the pistol. Police have not seized the weapon, and further investigation is underway.</p>