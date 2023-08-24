Woman in Bengaluru accuses church priest of sexual assault, police say 'no evidence yet'

A 45-year-old woman has accused the father of a church in eastern Bengaluru's Kammanahalli of sexually assaulting her. The father has denied the accusation and filed a counter-complaint.
The complaint filed by the woman at the Banaswadi police station states that Fr Jayakaran, the father of the St Pius Church, sexually assaulted and abused her.
The woman also claimed that she decided to approach the police because the Bishop's office "failed to provide her justice".
In his counter-complaint against the woman and other members of the church's financial board, Fr Jayakaran called the accusation "false and motivated". He said the woman filed the complaint because she was upset with his efforts to bring financial discipline into the church's affairs.
A police officer said the woman hadn't submitted any evidence to back her claim. "We are carrying out investigations to find out the truth," he said.