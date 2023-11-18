Bengaluru woman accuses MP’s son of cheating with marriage promise

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old woman has accused the son of a BJP MP in Karnataka of cheating her by promising marriage and has filed a complaint with the police. The woman, Devika B, is from Bengaluru.
In her complaint filed on November 6, Devika alleged that she met 42-year-old Ranganath Y, the son of Ballari MP Y Devendrappa, through a friend in 2022. Ranganath allegedly frequently called her on the phone.
“A few days later, he called me and told me that he loved me and that he was a lecturer at a Pre-University (PU) college in Mysuru and earned a fat pay,” Devika alleged, in the complaint. “He made me believe that I would be looked after well once I marry him.”
On January 23, 2023, Ranganath told the woman that he had some work in Bengaluru and met her the next day at a hotel in Kodigehalli and then they both went to Mysuru, the woman alleged.
“He took me to a hotel in Mysuru and told me to stay with him as he couldn’t take me home that day. He then had a few drinks and was inebriated. He told me that he would marry me and then had physical contact with me. He sent me back to Bengaluru the next day.”
Devika also alleged that Ranganath subsequently stopped speaking with her and began ignoring her. “When I asked him to marry me, I was threatened,” she alleged.
Based on Devika’s complaint, the Basavanagudi Women police filed a case under IPC sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).
Counter complaint
Ranganath on November 13 filed a counter-complaint against Devika and one Srinivas in Mysuru with the Vijayanagar police.
Ranganath alleged that he met Devika and Srinivas through his friend Kallesh.
“Devika met me two to three times and told me that she loved me but I objected,” Ranganath claimed in his complaint.
In the first week of October 2023, on an afternoon, Devika met Ranganath at the Satellite Bus Stand in Bengaluru and allegedly abused him for being from the scheduled tribe. Ranganath is a Nayaka, while Devika is a Vishwakarma, the respective FIRs noted.
She also threatened to share their photographs and conversation recordings with Ranganath’s wife and constantly asked him for money, the FIR noted, adding that Ranganath had transferred Rs 32,500 to Devika.
He also alleged that Srinivas, through Kallesh, asked for Rs 10 lakh so that Devika would stop calling him.
“He initially demanded Rs 15 lakh and when I refused, he threatened me,” Ranganath alleged.
The probe is on in both cases, investigators DH spoke with said.