<p>Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman advocate was allegedly molested inside a popular pub in Indiranagar on Sunday. The alert bouncers wasted no time in informing the police.</p><p>According to the FIR, the victim had come to the pub along with two of her male friends on Sunday. While, she was with her friends, a man allegedly approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately. Despite being warned by the victim and her friends, the accused allegedly continued his misconduct, not heeding to the warning. Sensing the situation getting worse, the pub’s bouncers intervened and alerted the police.</p>.'... I wanna feel you': Woman alleges obscene abuse in public view in Bengaluru's Indiranagar.<p>Realising that the police had been called in and that he would not spared, the perpetrator hailed a cab and fled the scene.</p><p>A senior police officer said that based on the complaint, Jeevan Bhima Nagar police have registered a case and launched a search to nab the suspect identified as Pranav, aged 20 years. </p><p>The incident has been captured on CCTV and police have sought the video footage.</p>