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Woman advocate molested at a pub in Bengaluru's Indiranagar; bouncers alert cops

According to the FIR, the victim had come to the pub along with two of her male friends on Sunday.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 05:06 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 05:06 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeMolestationIndiranagar

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