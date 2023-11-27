Woman booked for entering Bengaluru airport with fake e-ticket to see friend off

She was stopped at the check-in counter and when officials from IndiGo checked Saini’s e-ticket again, they found that it was fake. When asked, Saini said that she modified the e-ticket by editing it as she wanted to enter the terminal to see her friend off, Ayush Sharma, at the Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) area.

The KIA police booked Saini under IPC Sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record).

“She was released from detention after she was questioned,” a senior police officer told DH. “She was served notice under Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officers) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).”