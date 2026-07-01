Woman, boyfriend held for murdering elderly woman over Rs 20,000 loan

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru South district</a> police have arrested a woman and her boyfriend for allegedly murdering a 75-year-old woman over a Rs 20,000 loan, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as Girija, 36, and her boyfriend Mahesh, 42. They were arrested for the murder of Sushilamma, a resident of Sangabasavanadoddi.</p>.<p>According to the police, Sushilamma visited Girija's house on the afternoon of June 15 to discuss the Rs 20,000 loan she had extended to her.</p>.<p>Police said Girija had also failed to pay the Rs 600 interest due for June. When Sushilamma questioned her about it, an argument broke out.</p>.<p>During the altercation, Girija allegedly strangled Sushilamma to death and informed Mahesh about the incident.</p>.<p>Police said Mahesh arrived at Girija's house, and the two packed the body in a gunny bag before dumping it near a railway track on the outskirts of the village.</p>.<p>They also removed and stole 39 grams of gold jewellery from Sushilamma's body.</p>.Bengaluru woman killed in front of bedridden husband; accused arrested in five hours.<p>The ornaments were recovered following their arrest.</p>.<p>When Sushilamma failed to return home, her husband and son began searching for her and filed a missing person's complaint. Police said Girija even joined the search efforts to avoid suspicion.</p>.<p>Five days later, Sushilamma's body was found near the railway track. After identifying the body, her son filed a complaint expressing suspicion over her death, noting that the gold ornaments she had been wearing were missing.</p>.<p>Based on the investigation, police tracked down Girija and Mahesh, arrested them, and booked them under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder. Further investigation is underway.</p>