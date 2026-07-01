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Woman, boyfriend held for murdering elderly woman over Rs 20,000 loan

They also removed and stole 39 grams of gold jewellery from Sushilamma's body.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 20:56 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 20:56 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakamurder

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