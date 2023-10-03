Home
Woman, child die after 'speeding' car rams into truck, catches fire in Bengaluru

Near Clover Leaf in Sompura, Mahendran, who was 'driving recklessly and speeding' crashed into the truck moving on the opposite side, the police said, adding that the car tumbled and caught fire.
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 07:57 IST

Two of a family, including a young child, died while two others were injured after their car collided with a truck and caught fire on NICE Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased Sindhu, 31, and the child, and the injured Mahendran, 35, the deceased's husband, and their other child, were moving towards the Kanakapura Road on a Tata Nexon when the accident occurred at around 2.50 am.

Near Clover Leaf in Sompura, Mahendran, who was "driving recklessly and speeding" crashed into the truck moving on the opposite side, the police said, adding that the car tumbled and caught fire.

Sindhu and the child died on the spot, while the injured Mahendran and the other child were moved to the hospital for treatment.

Thalaghattapura Traffic Police have booked a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304(a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(Published 03 October 2023, 07:57 IST)
