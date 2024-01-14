Bengaluru woman colludes with paramour to kill husband

A 20-year-old woman colluded with her paramour to kill her husband, presenting it as an accidental death. However, a police probe reveals that he was murdered. The deceased, Venkataramana (30) was found lying dead outside the bathroom at his house in the HSR Layout of Southeastern Bengaluru early on December 9. His wife Nandini called the police helpline and reported that her husband had fallen and died on the spot.
When the HSR Layout police arrived at the location, they found Venkataramana dead with head injuries. The body was sent for an autopsy, and due to suspicions surrounding the death, a complaint was filed by the father of the deceased.
Police investigations revealed that Nandini was having an illicit relationship with Nitish Kumar, a 23-year-old agricultural labourer from her hometown of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. She had been in love with Kumar since childhood but had been married off to Venkataramana. After moving to Bengaluru, she continued her relationship with Kumar, according to the police.
On January 8, Kumar visited Bengaluru and met Nandini at her home. When Venkataramana learned about their illicit relationship and confronted Nandini, she and Kumar decided to eliminate him. They bludgeoned Venkataramana to death with a grinding stone.
To cover up the murder, Nandini and Kumar moved his body outside the house, near the bathroom. They placed a sharp stone close to his head to portray it as an accidental death. Nandini then feigned intense grief, an act that initially diverted the police’s attention. However, intense police interrogation led to her confession of the crime. Based on her statement, the police arrested Kumar, and both were placed in judicial custody.