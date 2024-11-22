Woman critical after 'strangling' two children

<p>Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman allegedly murdered her two children before trying to kill herself in southern Bengaluru's Subramanyapura on Thursday, the police officials said. </p><p>The deceased children are Shubam (7) and Siya (3). </p><p>Their mother, Mamata Sahoo, is currently recovering at the hospital. Mamata and her husband Sunil Sahoo, originally from Jharkhand, had moved into a rented house near Subramanyapura nearly eight months ago. </p>.Bengaluru police recover drugs worth Rs 6.25 crore, arrest five.<p>"The woman is alleging that the children were murdered by her husband," said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). </p><p>However, investigations so far revealed that only the woman was at the house when the murders occurred. We are probing all the angles, including what has been alleged by the woman. Technical evidence is also being gathered, the officer added. </p><p>During the probe, the police found that Mamata had a domestic dispute with Sunil. </p><p>"They were constantly quarrelling," a police officer said. "Mamata suspected her husband of having an affair." </p><p>On Thursday, between 8 and 10 pm, when Sunil, who was an auto-rickshaw driver, left for duty after 6 pm, Mamata allegedly strangled the two children before trying to kill herself, but didn't succeed, police sources said. </p><p>The police said Sunil returned home around 10.30 pm and found the house was locked. When he broke it open, he saw an injured Mamata and his children lying unconscious on the ground. </p><p>The hospital alerted the Subramanyapura police to a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) around 12.30 am. </p><p>The three were then moved to a hospital, where the children were declared dead. Mamata continues to receive treatment and the police are waiting for her recovery to record a statement.</p>